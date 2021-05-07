MEPs win battle for bigger citizens' voice at Conference

The EU institutions on Friday (7 May) reached a provisional agreement on the working arrangements for the Conference on the Future of Europe - which will finally launch this Sunday, on Europe Day, after a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provisional agreement, expected to be ratified on Sunday, came after a new row over the role of the conference's plenary - which is where proposals made during the citizens' panels will be discussed.

After long negotiations, the ...