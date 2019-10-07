Passing the baton: will Borrell buck the anti-rights trend?

I watched on as EU high representative Federica Mogherini and Vitalina Koval, an LGBTI rights activist from Ukraine, shook hands.
Two strong women with much in common; not least that they have both faced and pushed back against gendered abuse for being in the public eye.
This extraordinary meeting took place in August at the Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Hel...
Eve Geddie is director of the EU office of Amnesty International.
