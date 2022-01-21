EU orders Poland to pay €70m in fines

The EU Commission has called on Poland to pay around €70m in fines for failing to suspend the disciplinary regime for its judges that the European Court of Justice said was against EU law.

The EU executive sent its first call for payment on Wednesday (19 January) to Warsaw, after which Polish authorities have 45 days to pay.

"After analysing the reply from Poland to a letter from 22 December, the European Commission has concluded that Poland failed to provide evidence that it co...