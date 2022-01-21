Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a previous EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU orders Poland to pay €70m in fines

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has called on Poland to pay around €70m in fines for failing to suspend the disciplinary regime for its judges that the European Court of Justice said was against EU law.

The EU executive sent its first call for payment on Wednesday (19 January) to Warsaw, after which Polish authorities have 45 days to pay.

"After analysing the reply from Poland to a letter from 22 December, the European Commission has concluded that Poland failed to provide evidence that it co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Czech Republic and Poland clash at EU top court over coal mine
ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge
EU Commission letters to Poland, Hungary: too little, too late?
Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a previous EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections