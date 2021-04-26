We need a vaccine-patent waiver. Why is the EU blocking it?

This week, the European Parliament will vote on the Digital Green Certificate regulation.
The text proposed by the European Commission raises a number of concerns in terms of data protection, data security, and possible discrimination in its use and implementation.
These are key issues for the Left: linking rights and health status is a slippery slope.
Some Europeans might be able to travel freely within the EU this ...
Marc Botenga, Katerina Konecna and Dimitrios Papadimoulis are all MEPs with The Left.
