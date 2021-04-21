EU sends vaccines to Balkans, in wake of China and Russia

The European Union announced on Tuesday (20 April) that it is sending 651,000 BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to the six Western Balkan countries, which are not part of the bloc.

"This must be taken as an important sign that the EU and its member states do care about this region," EU commissioner for enlargement Olivér Várhelyi told a news conference.

The vaccines deliveries will start in May and continue with monthly allocations until August.

The distribution between ...