Most doses will go to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia - where only a tiny percentage of the population has received a jab so far (Photo: European Commission)

EU sends vaccines to Balkans, in wake of China and Russia

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union announced on Tuesday (20 April) that it is sending 651,000 BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to the six Western Balkan countries, which are not part of the bloc.

"This must be taken as an important sign that the EU and its member states do care about this region," EU commissioner for enlargement Olivér Várhelyi told a news conference.

The vaccines deliveries will start in May and continue with monthly allocations until August.

The distribution between ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

