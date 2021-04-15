Belgium to reopen borders, terraces and hairdressers

Belgium has decided to ease its coronavirus measures in the weeks to come, notably the reopening of the country's borders and cafe and restaurant terraces.

"We have chosen for a prudent but realistic opening", Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said in a press conference on Wednesday (14 April) on the advice of the Belgian Consultative Committee, adding "we haven't received much good news from the hospitals, where more young people are in intensive care."

De Croo also warned...