Paradox or hypocrisy? Norway's renewables vs oil and gas debate

Environmental awareness is high in Norway. Spending time outside in nature is for many a rule of life, and holidays are often spent in their 'hytter' – cabins in the forest or on the coast, known for their minimalist style.

Norway recycles 97 percent of its plastic-drinks bottles. In Oslo as in Stavanger, the country's oil capital, or in Tromsø, in the Arctic, people prefer to travel by public transport, bicycle or electric car. Some 54 percent of all new cars sold last year were elect...