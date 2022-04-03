Gas supplies and the Ukraine war top This WEEK

After elections in Hungary and Serbia on Sunday, the focus of attention in the EU again will be on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how it impacts gas supplies to the EU and the wider European economy.

MEPs will gather in Strasbourg for a plenary session to debate different aspects of the issue.

On Wednesday (6 April), MEPs are set to debate with European Council president Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell ab...