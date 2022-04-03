Ad
Fossil fuel infrastructure and gas pipelines are at risk to be damaged by artillery or missle attacks (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Gas supplies and the Ukraine war top This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After elections in Hungary and Serbia on Sunday, the focus of attention in the EU again will be on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how it impacts gas supplies to the EU and the wider European economy.

MEPs will gather in Strasbourg for a plenary session to debate different aspects of the issue.

On Wednesday (6 April), MEPs are set to debate with European Council president Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell ab...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

