Panda escapes from China's EU embassy

Belgian police used tasers to stun a panda which vaulted the gates of the Chinese EU embassy in Brussels and wreaked havoc in neighbouring gardens early Friday (1 April) morning.

The visibly distressed bear, weighing over 100kg, had also romped through rush-hour traffic before it was intercepted in the grounds of the Indonesian embassy nearby.

The incident, quickly dubbed 'BearGate', occurred the day of a virtual China-EU summit — in times of grave geopolitical tension.

"...