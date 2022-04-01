Ad
Bid for freedom thwarted (Photo: Jason Lunte)

Panda escapes from China's EU embassy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian police used tasers to stun a panda which vaulted the gates of the Chinese EU embassy in Brussels and wreaked havoc in neighbouring gardens early Friday (1 April) morning.

The visibly distressed bear, weighing over 100kg, had also romped through rush-hour traffic before it was intercepted in the grounds of the Indonesian embassy nearby.

The incident, quickly dubbed 'BearGate', occurred the day of a virtual China-EU summit — in times of grave geopolitical tension.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

