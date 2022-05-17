Roma refugees from Ukraine face Czech xenophobia

Tucked away in a waiting area by Platform One at Prague's main train station is a sight that belies claims of generous help for all Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic.



Sleeping bags are strewn on the floor and plastic bags full of clothes pile high. Sweltering in the early summer heat, children let off steam by charging up and down the empty platform before collapsing disconsolately on wooden benches.



This is the limbo into which hundreds of Roma refugees have been thrown. Whi...