Roma refugees from Ukraine face Czech xenophobia

Tucked away in a waiting area by Platform One at Prague's main train station is a sight that belies claims of generous help for all Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic. \n \nSleeping bags are strewn on the floor and plastic bags full of clothes pile high. Sweltering in the early summer heat, children let off steam by charging up and down the empty platform before collapsing disconsolately on wooden benches. \n \nThis is the limbo into which hundreds of Roma refugees have been thrown. Whi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.
William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.