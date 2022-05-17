Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell visiting Ukraine before the invasion (Photo: consilium.eu)

Borrell: EU arms flow to Ukraine amid 'record' Russian losses

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine can continue to count on arms supplies from EU states as it inflicts "record" losses on Russia's invading force, the EU's foreign affairs chief has said.

"The war is at a critical moment, a turning point, and we cannot let Ukraine run out of equipment and we will not [do so]," Josep Borrell said after meeting EU defence ministers in Brussels Tuesday (17 May).

The Ukrainian side was "having some extraordinary successes", he said, referring to news that it destroyed a Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU not doing enough to help Ukraine, Yellen says
The Russian language 'problem' inside Ukraine
Roma refugees from Ukraine face Czech xenophobia
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell visiting Ukraine before the invasion (Photo: consilium.eu)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections