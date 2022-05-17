Borrell: EU arms flow to Ukraine amid 'record' Russian losses

Ukraine can continue to count on arms supplies from EU states as it inflicts "record" losses on Russia's invading force, the EU's foreign affairs chief has said.

"The war is at a critical moment, a turning point, and we cannot let Ukraine run out of equipment and we will not [do so]," Josep Borrell said after meeting EU defence ministers in Brussels Tuesday (17 May).

The Ukrainian side was "having some extraordinary successes", he said, referring to news that it destroyed a Russ...