Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meeting in Brussels last year. Hungary has ignored the commission's concerns for a decade (Photo: European Commission)

EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In an unprecedented move, the EU Commission on Wednesday (27 April) launched a new probe against Hungary that could result in it suspending EU funds for nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán's country.

The procedure was finally triggered — for the first time in EU history — over long-standing concerns on corruption, over Orbán's allies syphoning EU money to their pockets, and over the ways Budapest manages and audits the billions of euros of subsidies it gets from the bloc.

"We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland says edging toward EU rule-of-law deal
Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states
Rule-of-law judgment seen piling pressure on von der Leyen
EU finally launches rule-of-law probe against Hungary
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meeting in Brussels last year. Hungary has ignored the commission's concerns for a decade (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections