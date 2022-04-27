EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary

In an unprecedented move, the EU Commission on Wednesday (27 April) launched a new probe against Hungary that could result in it suspending EU funds for nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán's country.

The procedure was finally triggered — for the first time in EU history — over long-standing concerns on corruption, over Orbán's allies syphoning EU money to their pockets, and over the ways Budapest manages and audits the billions of euros of subsidies it gets from the bloc.

"We...