euobserver
The EU Commission has been promising to better protect journalists against abusive legal litigation (Photo: EUobserver)

Russia and abusive lawsuits in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

France elected its leader on Sunday (April 24), which will have a significant impact on the EU's future.

Slovenia has also voted in a parliamentary election, which has shown whether the ex-Yugoslav country wants to continue on a road that challenges democratic standards.

But despite the electoral excitement, EU countries are continued to be consumed by the debate on how and when to reduce Russian energy imports, as mainly Germany, Austria, and Hungary are reluctant to cut import...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

The EU Commission has been promising to better protect journalists against abusive legal litigation (Photo: EUobserver)

