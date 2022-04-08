Abandoned animals in Ukraine rescued in Poland

Mariana Leonov, a Ukrainian refugee from Kharkiv, drove into the animal rescue facility near a derelict barn on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine.

In the back of the vehicle were four small dogs, rescued from a bombed out shelter in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The Borodyanka shelter had been abandoned during Russian shelling, leaving the animals to starve.

Several hundred had died, others were emaciated and too weak to move. Graphic images circulating onli...