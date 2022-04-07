Ad
MEPs sitting in Strasbourg this week also called on EU countries to step up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs seek full embargo on Russian energy

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has called for an immediate and "full" embargo on imports of Russian oil, coal, nuclear fuel, and gas in response to the atrocities committed in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

The text was adopted by an overwhelming majority of 513 votes against 22 with 19 abstentions. And although such resolutions are non-binding, they can ramp up pressure on member states.

The EU is paying Russia about €800m each day for the supply of fossil fuels, according to...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

