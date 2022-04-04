Pressure mounts on EU to ban energy imports from Russia

With a new package of sanctions high on this week's Brussels agenda, pressure is mounting on the EU to halt imports of Russian energy — especially after allegations at the weekend of war crimes committed in Bucha, Ukraine.
But some EU countries fear that such a move could hurt member states which are heavily reliant on Moscow's fossil fuel supplies.
EU ambassadors are expected to discuss a new round of sanctions on Wednesday (6 April), which could also include restrictions on ene...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
