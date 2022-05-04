Parliament demands pan-EU candidates and vote

Voters should be allowed to cast their ballots for 28 European lawmakers on so-called transnational lists, says the European Parliament.

Supported by a majority of MEPs in a vote on Tuesday (3 May), the idea still needs to get a stamp of approval from the EU member states.

Voters will be faced with two votes, if the measure goes through: one for their own national list and a second for the transnational one.

Spanish socialist lawmaker Domènec Ruiz Devesa, who spearheaded th...