Parliament demands pan-EU candidates and vote

Voters should be allowed to cast their ballots for 28 European lawmakers on so-called transnational lists, says the European Parliament.
Supported by a majority of MEPs in a vote on Tuesday (3 May), the idea still needs to get a stamp of approval from the EU member states.
Voters will be faced with two votes, if the measure goes through: one for their own national list and a second for the transnational one.
Spanish socialist lawmaker Domènec Ruiz Devesa, who spearheaded th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
