Macron gloomy on rule of law after meeting Orbán

French president Emmanuel Macron said Hungary does not intend to settle the EU's rule-of-law concerns by its general election next April, during a visit to shore up central European support for the French EU presidency.

Hungary has "not displayed the will" to progress on rule of law or discrimination issues between now and the April 2022 Hungarian parliamentary elections, and therefore the EU will not make "any" EU funds available, Macron was quoted by AFP as saying in Budapest on Mond...