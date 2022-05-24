Orbán's overtures to Moscow are distasteful and detrimental

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's overtures to Moscow and Beijing are as distasteful as they are detrimental to Hungary's national interest. The most recent case in point? Hungary's veto of the proposed embargo on the EU's imports of Russian oil.
What makes the current clash stand out is the conspicuously muted reaction of the rest of the EU.
Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC and a research associate at the Martens Centre in Brussels.
