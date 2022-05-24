Ad
euobserver
"The war in Ukraine demonstrates how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities,” the Norwegian politicians said at Davos (Photo: nato.int)

Close ties with autocrats means security risk, Nato chief warns

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Extensive economic ties with autocratic regimes, such as Russia and China, carry a security risk, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general said on Tuesday (24 May), telling the global business and political elite in Davos that protecting values is more important than profits.

"Freedom is more important than free trade. The protection of our values is more important than profit," Stoltenberg said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.

In a blunt warning Stoltenberg said that whil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

China under EU pressure to join 'right side of history'
China to keep 'normal' Russia trade after EU appeal
Sweden to join Finland in applying for Nato
Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit
"The war in Ukraine demonstrates how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities,” the Norwegian politicians said at Davos (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections