Unless the rollout of renewables is sped up, cutting Russian gas supplies could cost an additional €203bn of extra energy spending by 2030, a new analysis by climate think-tank Ember and Global Witness (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU wants to diversify its energy supplies and increase imports of renewable hydrogen as part of its efforts to wean the continent off Russian gas, according to a draft communication on the EU's new external energy policy — due to be unveiled next week.

"The invasion [of Ukraine]... has profound implications for [the] EU's energy policy and its energy relations with international partners, exposing the links between energy security and global stability," reads the internal document, ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

