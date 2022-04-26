Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership

Russian threats will not stop Finland joining Nato, a senior Finnish official has indicated, amid memories of its 'Winter War' with the Soviet Union.

"Finland is a sovereign state" and it will make decisions "based on real-time evaluation of our security environment," rather than Russian threats, Kai Sauer, Finland's under-secretary of state for foreign and security policy, told EUobserver on Tuesday (26 April).

"This is the right of every sovereign nation," he added.

Sau...