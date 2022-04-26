Ad
Finnish warplane takes part in Nato air-policing exercise over Baltic Sea in early April (Photo: nato.int)

Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian threats will not stop Finland joining Nato, a senior Finnish official has indicated, amid memories of its 'Winter War' with the Soviet Union.

"Finland is a sovereign state" and it will make decisions "based on real-time evaluation of our security environment," rather than Russian threats, Kai Sauer, Finland's under-secretary of state for foreign and security policy, told EUobserver on Tuesday (26 April).

"This is the right of every sovereign nation," he added.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

