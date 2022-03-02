Russian beachhead Belarus hit with sanctions

Belarus was hit with a wave of European Union sanctions on Wednesday (2 March) for supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions target 22 top-ranking military officials the EU say played a role in the Russian attack on Ukraine.

They include aides to the Belarus defence minister, top defence ministry officials, the deputy commander of the Belarusian air force, and other top commanders in the military.

Belarus is supporting the Russian military aggression agai...