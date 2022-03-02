Ad
Belarus leader Alexandr Lukashenko was himself sanctioned in 2020 for the violent crackdown of protests following his rigged presidential election (Photo: tut.by)

Russian beachhead Belarus hit with sanctions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belarus was hit with a wave of European Union sanctions on Wednesday (2 March) for supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions target 22 top-ranking military officials the EU say played a role in the Russian attack on Ukraine.

They include aides to the Belarus defence minister, top defence ministry officials, the deputy commander of the Belarusian air force, and other top commanders in the military.

Belarus is supporting the Russian military aggression agai...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Belarus leader Alexandr Lukashenko was himself sanctioned in 2020 for the violent crackdown of protests following his rigged presidential election (Photo: tut.by)

EU & the World

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

