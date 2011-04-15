Trade off or trade on for the Palestinians?

On the fringes of a meeting with key donors to the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) on Wednesday (13 April), EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton announced a trade agreement between the EU and the Palestinian Authority.
This agreement will give agricultural and fish products from the West Bank and Gaza Strip immediate duty free access to the EU market. This facilitation of Palestinian trade aims at supporting the EU-aided process of building a viable Palestinian state to live a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
