Ukraine deputy PM to EU: 'Now accept our membership bid'

On the fifth day of Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU. To some, this step during a full-scale war may seem untimely.

Yet for Ukrainians, it is logical and imminent.

Today, Ukraine is desperately fighting for its survival as a democratic and free state. Ukrainians are motivated by a strong belief that the return of the tyranny and colonial "spheres of influence" of 20th c...