Catalonia's fiscal feud with Spain

With the recent appointment of Pere Aragonès as president of the Generalitat, and the Republican Left Party of Catalonia (ERC) forming a pro-independence coalition with Junts, Catalan independence is once again a hot topic.
That discussion amplified last month, with talks of a potential pardon after a Supreme Court report on the Catlan political prisoners.
With an imminent face-to-face meeting between prime minist...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tom Canetti is a freelance journalist in Barcelona, focussing on corruption, conflict, macroeconomics, and political developments in Catalonia and the EU.
Tom Canetti is a freelance journalist in Barcelona, focussing on corruption, conflict, macroeconomics, and political developments in Catalonia and the EU.