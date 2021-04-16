Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave

As healthcare systems throughout the south-eastern region of Europe near their limits in coping with a wave of Covid-19 cases, the political and governmental crisis in Romania and Bulgaria could hold dramatic consequences.

On Wednesday (14 April), Romania's prime minister Florin Citu sacked the country's health minister in a move that could spell the end of an already-fragile governing coalition.

Vlad Voiculescu saw his tenure as health minister come to an end after a series of i...