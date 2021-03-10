Kerry resets climate relations before Glasgow summit

The US and the EU are renewing efforts to fight climate change - amid warnings of disaster if nothing is done.
"Glasgow is the last best opportunity that we have, our best hope," said US climate envoy John Kerry, in reference to the November UN climate summit in Scotland.
Kerry made the comments in Brussels on Tuesday (9 March) as part of a broader effort to mend relations with the EU, following years of tension under the previous climate-hostile US administration headed by Donald...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.