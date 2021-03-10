Ad
John Kerry (l) at the European Commission on Tuesday with president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2021)

Kerry resets climate relations before Glasgow summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The US and the EU are renewing efforts to fight climate change - amid warnings of disaster if nothing is done.

"Glasgow is the last best opportunity that we have, our best hope," said US climate envoy John Kerry, in reference to the November UN climate summit in Scotland.

Kerry made the comments in Brussels on Tuesday (9 March) as part of a broader effort to mend relations with the EU, following years of tension under the previous climate-hostile US administration headed by Donald...

John Kerry (l) at the European Commission on Tuesday with president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2021)

