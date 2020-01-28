Ad
Cizitens in Slovakia demanding justice for murdered journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova (Photo: Peter Tkac)

How Slovakia's far-right might pull off an election victory

by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,
A month before its general election on 29 February, Slovakia seems overwhelmed by fears that a wide-felt frustration over corruption - revealed as part of an investigation into the shocking murder of an investigative journalist in 2018 - could lead to a historic victory for far-right extremists.\n \nThe current court trial - covered in detail by all Slovak and several European media outlets - last week saw prominent oligarchs questioned about their contacts with the man accused of ordering th...

Author Bio

Lucia Virostkova is a reporter at Slovak public TV, and worked previously at EUobserver.

