euobserver
Camp conditions on the Greek island of Lesbos remain dire (Photo: @refugeemoria2)

Greek asylum retraumatising victims of torture, NGO says

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU asylum standards codified by the Greek state are failing traumatised people, according to a Greek NGO.

Among them is the case of an African national and victim of sexual abuse who landed on the Greek islands over a year ago.

Minos Mouzourakis, a Greek lawyer at Refugee Support Aegean, would not disclose the man's name in order to protect him.

"The specific, let's say exposure, relates to repeated incidences of violence, including sexual violence," he said on Monday (15 Fe...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Camp conditions on the Greek island of Lesbos remain dire (Photo: @refugeemoria2)

Migration

