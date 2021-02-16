Greek asylum retraumatising victims of torture, NGO says

EU asylum standards codified by the Greek state are failing traumatised people, according to a Greek NGO.

Among them is the case of an African national and victim of sexual abuse who landed on the Greek islands over a year ago.

Minos Mouzourakis, a Greek lawyer at Refugee Support Aegean, would not disclose the man's name in order to protect him.

"The specific, let's say exposure, relates to repeated incidences of violence, including sexual violence," he said on Monday (15 Fe...