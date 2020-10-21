EU declares war on Malta and Cyprus passport sales

Cyprus and Malta are breaking EU law and facilitating crime by selling 'golden passports' to wealthy foreigners, the European Commission has said.

It cited chapter and verse of EU treaties on "sincere cooperation" and on the "integrity of EU citizenship" on Tuesday (21 October), while announcing legal action that could lead to fines.

"Granting citizenship for investment or other payments without a genuine link to the member state concerned undermines the essence of EU citizenshi...