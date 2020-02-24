Ad
euobserver
Polish president Andrzej Duda (r),amid mass domestic and international protests, this month signed into law a deeply-controversial set of new reforms seeking to prevent Polish judges from applying EU law under penalty of suspension, fines, salary cuts and (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Elena Crespi and Joshua Ratliff, Brussels,

Following four-plus years of assault by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the embattled Polish judiciary may be on its last legs.

On 4 February, amid mass domestic and international protest, Polish president Andrzej Duda signed into law a deeply-controversial set of new reforms openly defying the authority of the EU's top court and seeking to prevent Polish judges from applying EU law under penalty of suspension, fines, salary cuts and dismissal.

The power consolidation str...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Elena Crespi is head of the Western Europe desk for the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), where Joshua Ratliff also works.

Related articles

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU
MEPs call on EU states to act on Hungary and Poland
Polish president Andrzej Duda (r),amid mass domestic and international protests, this month signed into law a deeply-controversial set of new reforms seeking to prevent Polish judges from applying EU law under penalty of suspension, fines, salary cuts and (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Elena Crespi is head of the Western Europe desk for the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), where Joshua Ratliff also works.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections