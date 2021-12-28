Ad
euobserver
President Andrzej Duda’s move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's president, on Monday (27 December), vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a US-owned news channel that was critical of the government.

President Andrzej Duda's move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure at a time when Russia's threat of a new war against Ukraine had increased tensions across central and eastern Europe.

The TVN24 news channel, the country's biggest independent network, is owned by US compa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge
Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'
EU Commission letters to Poland, Hungary: too little, too late?
Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit
President Andrzej Duda’s move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections