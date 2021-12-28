Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism

Poland's president, on Monday (27 December), vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a US-owned news channel that was critical of the government.

President Andrzej Duda's move came amid worries that the law would put relations with Washington under pressure at a time when Russia's threat of a new war against Ukraine had increased tensions across central and eastern Europe.

The TVN24 news channel, the country's biggest independent network, is owned by US compa...