Commission plan allows police to shoot suspects in other EU states

Police, under proposals by the European Commission, would be allowed to chase suspects into other EU states and shoot them, if necessary.

"We propose a better police cooperation on the ground, that's boots on the ground," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters on Wednesday (8 December).

"That means for example, when a police officer in one member state is having a hot pursuit following a vehicle or a criminal that crosses the border," she said.

The 27-pag...