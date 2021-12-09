Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission is recommending police be allowed to arrest and if necessary shoot suspects in other member states (Photo: bobbsled)

Commission plan allows police to shoot suspects in other EU states

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Police, under proposals by the European Commission, would be allowed to chase suspects into other EU states and shoot them, if necessary.

"We propose a better police cooperation on the ground, that's boots on the ground," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters on Wednesday (8 December).

"That means for example, when a police officer in one member state is having a hot pursuit following a vehicle or a criminal that crosses the border," she said.

The 27-pag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

More hype than substance in EU counter-terror plans
EU considers new rules on facial recognition
MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police
The EU Commission is recommending police be allowed to arrest and if necessary shoot suspects in other member states (Photo: bobbsled)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections