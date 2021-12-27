Ad
euobserver
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: nato.int)

Nato seeks Russia meeting in January

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council for 12 January, an alliance spokesman said Sunday (26 December), amid heightened tension over Russia's military build-up around Ukraine.

Russia is considering participating in the meeting, the Tass news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.

The Nato chief has offered several times in recent months to resume dialogue with Moscow through the council, which was set up in 2002, but w...

