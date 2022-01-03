Ad
euobserver
Brussels and Rabat seemed committed to preserving the contested EU-Morocco deal (Photo: Western Sahara Resource Watch)

How EU should use economic influence on Western Sahara

EU & the World
Opinion
by Riccardo Fabiani, Lisbon/Casbalanca,

Since hostilities between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara resumed in November 2020, the EU has been reluctant to play an active role in the conflict.

But a recent EU Court of Justice ruling against the inclusion of Western Sahara in the EU-Morocco trade deal could soon force Brussels to step into the fray.

Rather than attempting to circumvent the verdict, as it did in 2018, the EU should seize this opportunity to review its policy on Western Sa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Riccardo Fabiani is the North Africa project director at International Crisis Group, the independent conflict prevention organisation.

Related articles

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
MEP: Reality of my three days in occupied Western Sahara
Time for EU to help free Saharawi people
Commission backtracks after Western Sahara 'mistake'
Brussels and Rabat seemed committed to preserving the contested EU-Morocco deal (Photo: Western Sahara Resource Watch)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Riccardo Fabiani is the North Africa project director at International Crisis Group, the independent conflict prevention organisation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections