Ad
euobserver

Column

A Habsburg look at Putin

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

"Of course, communism — like it was under Stalin — is not going to come back. What will return, however, is national socialism. Not Hitler's, but Putin's." Otto von Habsburg, the son of the last Habsburg emperor, said this back in 2002.

At the time, Vladimir Putin had been president of Russia for just two years, establishing cordial relationships with several European leaders.

A few weeks ago, many West Europeans were totally surprised when Putin launched a full-scale war in Ukr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. This column is an edited version of one of her pieces in NRC.

Related articles

How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees
Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine
When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. This column is an edited version of one of her pieces in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections