'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body

An UN-affiliated body working in Libya has offered a bleak outlook of a country that remains gripped by armed militias.

Federico Soda, who heads the Libya mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), described a vicious cycle of abuse in the country.

"We have really made no progress in years," he told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (24 May).

"Not enough is being done to change or to try and influence change," he said, noting that the EU cannot just stop ...