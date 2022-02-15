Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit

African Union countries will seek backing to lift patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines this week but there are few signs that Europeans were prepared to comply ahead of an EU-AU summit in Brussels.
Nearly a year after the creation and approval of vaccines in Europe, heads of state of the African Union are still looking for a patent waiver - even for a limited period - in order to increase their own production capacity.
Some rich EU countries that are home to major pharmaceutic...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
