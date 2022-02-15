Ad
While more than 70 percent of Europeans are fully-vaccinated, the figure for Africans is just 11 percent (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

African Union countries will seek backing to lift patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines this week but there are few signs that Europeans were prepared to comply ahead of an EU-AU summit in Brussels.

Nearly a year after the creation and approval of vaccines in Europe, heads of state of the African Union are still looking for a patent waiver - even for a limited period - in order to increase their own production capacity.

Some rich EU countries that are home to major pharmaceutic...

