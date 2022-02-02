Ad
euobserver
Polska Grupa Energetyczna would have secured a licence extension until 2044 (Photo: Bohdan Melekh)

Polish efforts to extend Turów coal license dealt a setback

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Tuesday (1 January), a Warsaw court ruled that the Polish government acted unlawfully when it speedily adopted an environmental permit to extend the life a controversial open-pit mine bordering Germany and the Czech Republic.

The decision is a win for environmental groups challenging the coal mining project, at Turów, which they say leads to dust pollution and ground-water supply problems for bordering communities.

"Instead of unlawfully speeding up the investment process in ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Polska Grupa Energetyczna would have secured a licence extension until 2044 (Photo: Bohdan Melekh)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

