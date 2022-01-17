Ad
The lead MEP is calling for a temporary opt-out for private houses and cars until 2027 (Photo: GollyGforce)

Lead MEP now wants ETS opt-out for homes and private cars

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A lead MEP is calling for a temporary opt-out for homes and private cars under reforms of the EU carbon market rules, as the new rules are expected to increase fuel and energy prices for households.

The EU's emissions-trading system (ETS) limits emissions in the power sector, manufacturing industry, and airlines operating in Europe. Within this limit, companies can sell and buy emissions allowances for every emitted tonne of CO2 - establishing a carbon-pricing tool that acts as an econo...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

