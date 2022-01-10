Biden, eurofederalists and eurosceptics

While the EU is turning the Conference on the Future of Europe into yet another round in the outdated debate between eurofederalists and eurosceptics, President Joe Biden has diplomatically endorsed the emergence of the Union as a democratic polity in international law.
The US president invited not only 26 of the 27 EU member states to contribute to his Summit for Democracy but also ...
Jaap Hoeksma is a philosopher of law, and the author of The European Union: a democratic Union of democratic States.
