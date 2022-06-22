EU sets pesticides and eco-rules to avoid 'pollinator collapse'

New rules to reduce the use of pesticides in the EU and support farmers were unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday (22 June) — after a three-month delay due to rising concerns over the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food supplies.

"Using the war in Ukraine to water down proposals and scare Europeans into believing sustainability means less food is frankly quite irresponsible, because the climate and biodiversity crises … is what threatens our food security,"