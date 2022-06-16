Macron keen for Ukraine to join novel European club

France has proposed a nebulous new European club for Ukraine to join, as president Emmanuel Macron visits EU-aspirant capitals on the Russia front-line.

The new club, called the European Political Community (EPC), would pull together European countries who shared "a common set of democratic values", such as individual EU states, Ukraine, and the UK, France said in an informal paper seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (15 June).

It would have a "light legal structure" and hold summit...