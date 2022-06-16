Ad
French president Emmanuel Macron (l) (Photo: Élysée.fr)

Macron keen for Ukraine to join novel European club

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has proposed a nebulous new European club for Ukraine to join, as president Emmanuel Macron visits EU-aspirant capitals on the Russia front-line.

The new club, called the European Political Community (EPC), would pull together European countries who shared "a common set of democratic values", such as individual EU states, Ukraine, and the UK, France said in an informal paper seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (15 June).

It would have a "light legal structure" and hold summit...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

