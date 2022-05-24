France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June

The global deal to increase tax paid by multinational companies is being pushed back with the EU aiming to secure an accord in June, hoping to overcome opposition by Poland by then.

The landmark deal, signed by 140 countries in 2021, would ensure multinationals, such as Google or Amazon, pay more tax where they make their profits.

In the meantime, OECD secretary general Mathias Cormann told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday (24 May) that the global deal will likely on...