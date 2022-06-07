EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties

After decades of hard global work to ensure the fundamental sexual and reproductive rights of women and girls, we are now facing a global backslide. The leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court that aims to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision from 1973 establishing the constitutional right to abortion, clearly shows how precarious our hard-fought wins are.
The draft opinion, if adopted, will mean that ev...
Samira Rafaela MEP is Renew Europe negotiator on the resolution on global threats to abortion. Soraya Rodríguez Ramos MEP is Renew Europe’s coordinator in the Women's Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) committee.
