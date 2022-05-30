Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Some staff at the EU's border police agency Frontex refuse to go to work because of its poor reputation on rights abuse, said its caretaking chief, Aija Kalnaja.
"The agency is and was traumatised," Kalnaja told European lawmakers on Monday (30 May).
"And being absolutely honest to this house, some refuse to come to the agency because of its reputation," she said.
The comments come after the recent shock resignation of Fabric...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
