Sweden supports Ukraine's 'European choice'

Sweden has voiced support for Ukraine's "European choice" as diplomacy gathers pace ahead of an EU summit on its first-ever wartime enlargement decision.

"The Swedish government stands firm in its support for Ukraine's European choice," its foreign ministry told EUobserver on Sunday (12 June).

"Our engagement in the Eastern Partnership, which Poland and Sweden launched more than a decade ago, reflects our strong conviction and support for Ukraine's close ties with the EU," it ad...