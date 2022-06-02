EU parliament revokes Russian lobbyist badges

Accredited Russian lobbyists will no longer be allowed inside the European Parliament.
European parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday (2 June) had told the conference of presidents, which is where the leaders of the parliament's political groups meet, that she wanted the accreditations revoked.
Philippe Lamberts, co-president of the Greens, welcomed the move.
"We thank president Metsola for acting on our request to withdraw Russian lobbyists' accreditation from t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
