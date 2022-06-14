Ad
euobserver
EU still speaking in terms of "visions" and "intentions", while other strike deals (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU lagging behind in Indo-Pacific race

EU & the World
Opinion
by Jean De Ruyt, Brussels,

If the geopolitical pivot towards the Indo-Pacific was a race, then the European Union risks lagging behind at the turn.

The US has just inked an economic and trade framework — IPEF — that covers the members of the Quad and seven ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Some 18 months have passed since China agreed a mammoth free trade deal — RCEP — with all ASEAN members, plus Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

The European Commiss...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jean De Ruyt is Belgium's former EU ambassador.

Related articles

The EU's 'backyard' is not in the Indo-Pacific
China to keep 'normal' Russia trade after EU appeal
Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit
EU still speaking in terms of "visions" and "intentions", while other strike deals (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Jean De Ruyt is Belgium's former EU ambassador.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections